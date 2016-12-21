As Promised, Atlantic Broadband Boost...

As Promised, Atlantic Broadband Boosts Speeds in Miami

Monday Dec 19

Back in July , Atlantic Broadband announced its $6.3 million "FastForward Miami" initiative that reportedly was aimed at doubling top internet speeds, and ultimately enabling the wide-scale availability of gigabit service. Last week, it revealed speed increase deployments as part of the initiative, which involves infrastructure and service enhancements to residents and businesses in Miami Beach and surrounding areas including Aventura, Bal Harbour, Bay Harbor Islands, Golden Beach, North Bay Village, Pinecrest, South Miami, Sunny Isles Beach, Surfside, Brickell, the Biscayne corridor, and downtown Miami.

