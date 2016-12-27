22 acres in Little Haiti targeted for...

22 acres in Little Haiti targeted for vast mixed-use project

10 hrs ago

A developer intends to turn 22 acres in Little Haiti into a vast mixed-use project with nearly 2,800 residences, acres of stores and offices, and the promise of a train station. East Ridge LLC has applied to the City of Miami for a Special Area Plan to package the project in one development agreement.

Miami, FL

