2 dead, 1 missing after car crashes into canal
Rescue crews pulled the bodies of several people from a car that went into a canal near Fort Lauderdale early Monday morning. Broward County sheriff's officials say they located the vehicle that went off the road near NW 29th Avenue and 14th Street after 4:30 a.m. Monday.
