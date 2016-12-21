2 dead, 1 missing after car crashes i...

2 dead, 1 missing after car crashes into canal

Rescue crews pulled the bodies of several people from a car that went into a canal near Fort Lauderdale early Monday morning. Broward County sheriff's officials say they located the vehicle that went off the road near NW 29th Avenue and 14th Street after 4:30 a.m. Monday.

