100 Creatives: James Herring, Master Potter and Avid Maker
In honor of our annual MasterMind Awards, which reward Miami's creative talent with citywide recognition and sweet, sweet cash, New Times proudly presents "100 Creatives," where we feature the 305's cultural superheroes. Want to be a MasterMind? Learn how to enter here , and get your tickets to Artopia March 2, when we'll announce the winners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Cuban Trash Destroyin Miami
|53 min
|BigBill
|7
|ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD ! Startling Photo !
|13 hr
|ADAM Fanboy
|5
|REDOTEX for sale (weight loose diet) (Jan '16)
|13 hr
|Shoal Lake Exlax ...
|4
|A discussion with one of many Miami Cubans (Apr '11)
|13 hr
|Earls Best Friend
|30
|FIDEL CASTRO - CANNONIZED by POPE !
|13 hr
|Earls Best Friend
|29
|DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted !
|13 hr
|Earls Best Friend
|18
|8 degrees below macho
|18 hr
|Horatio Raises Caine
|18
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC