Waco-area news briefs: July 3, 2017
The Mexia Lions Club's annual Red, White and Blue Car Show will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at 206 W. Commerce St. in downtown Mexia. Show entry fee is $20 in advance or $25 the day of the show.
