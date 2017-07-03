Sterling joins in renovating downtown Mexia
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Many residents of Mexia have observed with appreciation the renovation of old, run-down buildings in downtown Mexia by local contractor and building supply store owner Scott Condon; and now a second contractor, Rory Sterling, has begun similar work in the city's downtown. Sterling is about to buy his third old, downtown building and is in the process of restoring the first two to their original charm and grandeur, turning them from rundown eyesores to attractive, functional structures that add to the charm and vitality of downtown Mexia.
