Ina Louise Cooper
Ina Louise Cooper, age 76, of Burnet passed away on June 30, 2017 in Austin. She is survived by first cousin, Bobby Storey, of Nocona and many Storey and Cooper family cousins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
