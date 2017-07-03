Haynes float wins "Let Freedom Ring" ...

Haynes float wins "Let Freedom Ring" boat parade

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mexia Daily News

The Lake Mexia "Let Freedom Ring" boat parade appeared that it was going to be rained out, but it was a blessing in disguise. The thunderstorm cleared out by noon this past Saturday cooling off the temperatures and a slight overcast, just enough to shade everyone from the sun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mexia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 19
Looking buy property May '17 Joyce Minns 1
Cell phone tower leasing May '17 Joyce Minns 1
Keep a Word~Drop a Word Apr '17 Whiny1 3
Keith henderson (Jan '15) Apr '17 Whiny1 7
where? Apr '17 Whiny1 1
News Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16) Jun '16 Christaliban 6
See all Mexia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mexia Forum Now

Mexia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mexia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Mexia, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,222 • Total comments across all topics: 282,221,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC