College recruit is recruited
Imagine that your job is to recruit high school athletes for your college or university. One day, while on a recruiting trip, you stop in to visit the new coach - let's say Mexia High School, home of the Blackcats - to let him know that you'd be touching base with him from time-to-time throughout the school year, or have him contact you if any athletes might be interesting in continuing their academic/athletic career at your college or university.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Add your comments below
Mexia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|Looking buy property
|May '17
|Joyce Minns
|1
|Cell phone tower leasing
|May '17
|Joyce Minns
|1
|Keep a Word~Drop a Word
|Apr '17
|Whiny1
|3
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Apr '17
|Whiny1
|7
|where?
|Apr '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Christaliban
|6
Find what you want!
Search Mexia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC