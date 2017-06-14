Volleyball conditioning, strength cam...

Volleyball conditioning, strength camp June 19

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mexia Daily News

The Mexia Ladycats volleyball team will be conducting a strength and conditioning camp beginning next Monday, June 19, at the high school gym. The camp - which runs Monday through Thursday - will begin at 9 a.m. and will end at 11 a.m. with lunch to follow each day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mexia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking buy property May 30 Joyce Minns 1
Cell phone tower leasing May 30 Joyce Minns 1
Keep a Word~Drop a Word Apr '17 Whiny1 3
Keith henderson (Jan '15) Apr '17 Whiny1 7
where? Apr '17 Whiny1 1
News Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16) Jun '16 Christaliban 6
New construction (Mar '16) Mar '16 Meme 1
See all Mexia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mexia Forum Now

Mexia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mexia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
 

Mexia, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,128 • Total comments across all topics: 281,767,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC