Two wrecks, two days: SH 14 sees five injured
It's been a rough start to the week for drivers on State Hwy. 14, or Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., south of Mexia, with injury wrecks back to back, the first on Monday, June 12, and the second on Tuesday, June 13, in the same block, with all five drivers involved hospitalized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mexia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking buy property
|May 30
|Joyce Minns
|1
|Cell phone tower leasing
|May 30
|Joyce Minns
|1
|Keep a Word~Drop a Word
|Apr '17
|Whiny1
|3
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Apr '17
|Whiny1
|7
|where?
|Apr '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Christaliban
|6
|New construction (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Meme
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mexia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC