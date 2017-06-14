Two wrecks, two days: SH 14 sees five...

Two wrecks, two days: SH 14 sees five injured

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Mexia Daily News

It's been a rough start to the week for drivers on State Hwy. 14, or Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., south of Mexia, with injury wrecks back to back, the first on Monday, June 12, and the second on Tuesday, June 13, in the same block, with all five drivers involved hospitalized.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mexia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking buy property May 30 Joyce Minns 1
Cell phone tower leasing May 30 Joyce Minns 1
Keep a Word~Drop a Word Apr '17 Whiny1 3
Keith henderson (Jan '15) Apr '17 Whiny1 7
where? Apr '17 Whiny1 1
News Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16) Jun '16 Christaliban 6
New construction (Mar '16) Mar '16 Meme 1
See all Mexia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mexia Forum Now

Mexia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mexia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Mexia, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,487 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC