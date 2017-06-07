True Defenders Strength and Condition...

True Defenders Strength and Conditioning Camp June 12

Mexia Daily News

By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports Monday, June 12, will mark the start of the True Defenders Strength and Conditioning Camp, spearheaded by head football coach Frank Sandoval and his coaching staff. The camp will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and coaches will actually get to coach the kids.

Mexia, TX

