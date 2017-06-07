True Defenders Strength and Conditioning Camp June 12
By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports Monday, June 12, will mark the start of the True Defenders Strength and Conditioning Camp, spearheaded by head football coach Frank Sandoval and his coaching staff. The camp will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and coaches will actually get to coach the kids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mexia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking buy property
|May 30
|Joyce Minns
|1
|Cell phone tower leasing
|May 30
|Joyce Minns
|1
|Keep a Word~Drop a Word
|Apr '17
|Whiny1
|3
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Apr '17
|Whiny1
|7
|where?
|Apr '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Christaliban
|6
|New construction (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Meme
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mexia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC