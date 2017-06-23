Randall Walton Bryan
Randall Walton Bryan, born May 27, 1934, in Coolidge to Margaret Walton Bryan and William Fred Bryan, went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2017. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 24 at the First Baptist Church with the Reverend Marcus Sheffield officiating.
