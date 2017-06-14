Not for the faint hearted
The sound of clanking weights and the thud of heavy machinery tires filled the air in and around the Mexia Blackcats weight room Tuesday morning, during the first week of coach Frank Sandoval's "True Defenders" strength and conditioning camp. This workout is not for the faint of heart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mexia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking buy property
|May 30
|Joyce Minns
|1
|Cell phone tower leasing
|May 30
|Joyce Minns
|1
|Keep a Word~Drop a Word
|Apr '17
|Whiny1
|3
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Apr '17
|Whiny1
|7
|where?
|Apr '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Christaliban
|6
|New construction (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Meme
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mexia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC