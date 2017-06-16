Moon brothers parole denied

Parole has been denied again for Frank Moon and Vernon Moon, brothers who were convicted, along with a third man, Robert Wayne Spikes, of sexual assault of a 17-year-old Mexia girl in 1984. Roy DeFriend, county attorney for Limestone County, reported the news on Wednesday, June 14. "The Board of Pardons and Parole has once again denied parole for brothers Frank Moon and Vernon Moon," DeFriend wrote in an email.

