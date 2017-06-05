MHS grads cross stage despite damp weather
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer When the Mexia High School graduation ceremony and threatening rain clouds collided Friday night, neither side backed down. As the ceremony began, very dark clouds covered most of the sky, and cool breezes kept temperatures pleasant, but the imminent rain held off for a while.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Add your comments below
Mexia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking buy property
|May 30
|Joyce Minns
|1
|Cell phone tower leasing
|May 30
|Joyce Minns
|1
|Keep a Word~Drop a Word
|Apr '17
|Whiny1
|3
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Apr '17
|Whiny1
|7
|where?
|Apr '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Christaliban
|6
|New construction (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Meme
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mexia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC