MHS grads cross stage despite damp we...

MHS grads cross stage despite damp weather

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Mexia Daily News

By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer When the Mexia High School graduation ceremony and threatening rain clouds collided Friday night, neither side backed down. As the ceremony began, very dark clouds covered most of the sky, and cool breezes kept temperatures pleasant, but the imminent rain held off for a while.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mexia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking buy property May 30 Joyce Minns 1
Cell phone tower leasing May 30 Joyce Minns 1
Keep a Word~Drop a Word Apr '17 Whiny1 3
Keith henderson (Jan '15) Apr '17 Whiny1 7
where? Apr '17 Whiny1 1
News Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16) Jun '16 Christaliban 6
New construction (Mar '16) Mar '16 Meme 1
See all Mexia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mexia Forum Now

Mexia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mexia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
 

Mexia, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,641 • Total comments across all topics: 281,539,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC