Mexia Lions Club car show to brighten downtown streets

By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Cars, trucks, motorcycles and antique tractors of all makes, models and colors will line the streets of downtown Mexia on Tuesday, July 4, as the Mexia Lions Club holds its annual Red, White and Blue Car Show. Admission is free for those wanting to simply admire the vehicles, which will, no doubt, be cleaned and shined for the competition.

