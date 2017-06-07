Foster Grandparents impact lives
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Limestone County retirees on a budget and looking for a meaningful activity might consider becoming a Foster Grandparent. Not only can elders make a little spending money, they will very likely find they become significant to the children with whom they interact.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Add your comments below
Mexia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking buy property
|May 30
|Joyce Minns
|1
|Cell phone tower leasing
|May 30
|Joyce Minns
|1
|Keep a Word~Drop a Word
|Apr '17
|Whiny1
|3
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Apr '17
|Whiny1
|7
|where?
|Apr '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Christaliban
|6
|New construction (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Meme
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mexia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC