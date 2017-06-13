Dunbar, Douglas students remember the...

Dunbar, Douglas students remember the old days

By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer During the days of segregation, African American children in Mexia were educated at either Douglass Elementary or Dunbar School, which included both elementary and high school grades. Though the schools had old, second-hand books, and not much money for teaching aids and other educational supplies, the students who attended them appreciated their teachers even now, more than 50 or 60 years later.

