Deonicio Ignacio Martinez
Deonicio Ignacio Martinez, 64, of Mexia passed away peacefully at his home, June 25, 2017, surrounded by his loved ones. A Celebration of Life for Deonicio will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 28 at Blair-Stubbs Chapel.
