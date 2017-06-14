continue reading
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Top, professional rodeo action will be on display next week at the 87th Annual Mexia Rodeo on Thursday, June 22, through Saturday, June 24. This year's event will be double the fun with two rodeos each day, one at 11 a.m. and a second at 7:30 p.m. The three-day event, co-sponsored by the city of Mexia and the Mexia Chamber of Commerce, will be held at the Mexia Rodeo Grounds, just off Tyler Street at Smith. The gates open each morning at 10:30 a.m. for the day rodeo, which starts at 11 a.m. - and families and those on a budget will be pleased to learn has free admission.
