continue reading

By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Limestone County commissioners are planning to honor the County Historical Commission at Tuesday's commissioners court meeting this Tuesday, June 13, for their receiving the Distinguished Service Award from the State Historical Commission. The recognition will take place at commissioners court's meeting on Tuesday, June 13, when the court will also approve minor salary adjustments at the Law Enforcement Center, accept a donation to buy a bullet-proof vest, voice support for a new electrical power station in another county, authorize advertising for annual bids and renew several contracts on various matters.

