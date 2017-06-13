Bristow promotes freedom of speech

By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Freestone County home-schooled student Abigail Bristow showed her understanding of constitutional principles by speaking to the Mexia Lions Club on the subject of freedom of speech. As part of a tri-county home school group that includes Limestone, Freestone and Leon counties, Bristow has just completed her high school graduation requirements and been awarded her degree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.