Bristow promotes freedom of speech
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Freestone County home-schooled student Abigail Bristow showed her understanding of constitutional principles by speaking to the Mexia Lions Club on the subject of freedom of speech. As part of a tri-county home school group that includes Limestone, Freestone and Leon counties, Bristow has just completed her high school graduation requirements and been awarded her degree.
