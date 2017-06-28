Boomin' on the Fourth expects fun for families
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Mexia's Fourth of July celebration - called Boomin' on the Fourth - promises fun for just about any age or background, with a myriad of activities for kids as well as adults, almost every hour until way after dark. Admission to watch is free for everything, and the action starts early with the Firecracker 5K Run/One-Mile Walk.
