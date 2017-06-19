Bistone WSD H2O project nearly complete
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Bistone Water Supply District is about to complete a huge project that included replacing one of its major water tanks and making other significant upgrades, including installing smart water meters for all its customers. Installing the meters is the final phase of the project and began May 1. As of June 15, about 50 percent of the meters had been installed, with 90 percent of them projected to be installed by the end of June.
