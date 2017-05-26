Rincker sighs relief on HB62
It was a long road for Mexia resident James Rinker as he waited for the final results of House Bill 62 a proposed statewide ban on texting while driving. Rincker, along with 20 other families, went to the state capital Feb. 2 to hear Texas Representative Tom Craddick make his fourth attempt to create a traffic violation for smartphone use while driving, known as House Bill 62, during the 85th Texas Legislative Session.
