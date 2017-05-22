Reeves still all smiles

It's been a little more than a week since the 2017 UIL State Track and Field Championships took place, and while most of the athletes that competed are looking forward to the summer vacation, Mexia athlete Tashundra Reeves is already making plans for a return trip next year. As a junior competing in the Class 4A girls shot put, Reeves earned her first trip ever to the track championships this season, which was held at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

