Reeves: "I knew I could do it"

36 min ago

By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports Hard work and a competitive spirit has been the catalysis over the past couple of months for Mexia athlete Tashundra Reeves. The high school junior's efforts have paid off as she'll be competing at the UIL state track and field meet that begins today through Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas in Austin.

