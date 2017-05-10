Pedro Javier Salgado

Pedro Javier Salgado

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Mexia Daily News

Pedro Javier Salgado passed away at Scott & White Hospital on May 9, 2017 in Temple at the age of 63. His loving wife of 41 years, Maria Guadalupe Salgado, never left his side. Pedro's greatest blessing was his family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mexia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word~Drop a Word Apr 30 Whiny1 3
Keith henderson (Jan '15) Apr 20 Whiny1 7
where? Apr 20 Whiny1 1
News Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16) Jun '16 Christaliban 6
New construction (Mar '16) Mar '16 Meme 1
Watson's (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lucky21 1
Poll What bar do you prefer? Feb '16 Just Wondering 101 0
See all Mexia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mexia Forum Now

Mexia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mexia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Mexia, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,299 • Total comments across all topics: 280,920,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC