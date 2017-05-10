Pedro Javier Salgado
Pedro Javier Salgado passed away at Scott & White Hospital on May 9, 2017 in Temple at the age of 63. His loving wife of 41 years, Maria Guadalupe Salgado, never left his side. Pedro's greatest blessing was his family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mexia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word~Drop a Word
|Apr 30
|Whiny1
|3
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Apr 20
|Whiny1
|7
|where?
|Apr 20
|Whiny1
|1
|Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Christaliban
|6
|New construction (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Meme
|1
|Watson's (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lucky21
|1
|What bar do you prefer?
|Feb '16
|Just Wondering 101
|0
Find what you want!
Search Mexia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC