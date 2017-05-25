Motorcycle club's vet fundraiser feat...

Motorcycle club's vet fundraiser featured steaming crawfish

By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Big red mud bugs - or crawfish, or crayfish - were on the menu Saturday and were steaming in large cookers across the backyard of the Brotherhood Forever Motorcyle Club's Clubhouse, to raise money for wounded veterans. This was the Third Annual Mud Bugs for Wounded Heroes Crawfish Boil, with proceeds earmarked for the Mexia Peer Support Center, an organization that helps veterans in Limestone County with a variety of needs.

