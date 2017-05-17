Mexia teacher receives Golden Shovel Award

By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Mexia High School culinary arts teacher Steffanie Lane has been awarded the Golden Shovel Award from Education Service Center Region 12. Each month, ESC Region 12 chooses a teacher to recognize for using digital innovation in the classroom. Mexia ISD Instructional Technologist Tracy Porter nominated Lane, who was chosen as the ESC's February recipient.

