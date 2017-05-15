Martha B. Williams
Martha B. Williams passed away on May 13, 2017 in Waco at the age of 75. Funeral services was at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 16 at Calvary Baptist Church with the Reverend Shane Norcross officiating. Interment followed in the Forest Glade Cemetery.
