Johnson, Ballard sharing the magic
It's hard to believe it's been four years since two former Mexia Ladycats, Ashley Johnson and Ariel Ballard, were running up and down the basketball court on their way to a girls state basketball championship and sprinting around the track at Black Cat Field. In their senior year of 2012-13, Johnson went on to the state track meet where she finished in second place in the Conference 3A girls 400 meter dash, while Ballard was a member of the Ladycats 4x100 meter relay team that finished fifth at the state meet that season.
