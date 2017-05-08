German family visits camp where father held as POW
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer A German fellow and his family traveled to Mexia last week to see the former POW camp where his father was held captive by the United States during World War II. Eyke and his wife, Beate , Isensee , and their daughter, Karen Isensee, flew to Houston and first visited Bandera, northwest of San Antonio, to enjoy horseback riding; then drove through Mexia on their way back to Houston, hoping they might get a glimpse of the former camp, where Eyke's father, Wilhelm Isensee, spent three years of his life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Add your comments below
Mexia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word~Drop a Word
|Apr 30
|Whiny1
|3
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Apr 20
|Whiny1
|7
|where?
|Apr 20
|Whiny1
|1
|Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Christaliban
|6
|New construction (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Meme
|1
|Watson's (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lucky21
|1
|What bar do you prefer?
|Feb '16
|Just Wondering 101
|0
Find what you want!
Search Mexia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC