Gerald Dean Henderson passed away May 16, 2017 in Mexia at the age of 85. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, May 19 at Blair-Stubbs Chapel with Mr. Kent Kendall officiating. Interment will follow Mexia Cemetery.

