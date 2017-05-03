Early voting sees trickle in voters

Early voting sees trickle in voters

Early voting trickled at the voting booth with only 5.79 percent of Mexia voters casting their ballot for the next board of trustee candidates. First day of early voting was on April 24 and in the seven days an average of 49 voters hit the polls.

