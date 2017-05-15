continue reading
Limestone County athletes put up some big time performances this past weekend at the 2017 UIL State Track and Field Meet held at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. Mexia Ladycat Tashundra Reeves turned up the heat in the Conference 4A girls shot put event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mexia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word~Drop a Word
|Apr 30
|Whiny1
|3
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Apr 20
|Whiny1
|7
|where?
|Apr 20
|Whiny1
|1
|Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Christaliban
|6
|New construction (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Meme
|1
|Watson's (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lucky21
|1
|What bar do you prefer?
|Feb '16
|Just Wondering 101
|0
Find what you want!
Search Mexia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC