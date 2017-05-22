continue reading

By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Law enforcement officers from across Limestone County as well as members of the public gathered at the courthouse for the 10th annual Peace Officer Memorial Friday, May 19. Most prominent were Limestone County Sheriff's Office personnel, including Sheriff Dennis Wilson, Chief Deputy Murray Agnew and many deputies. Also well represented were Groesbeck Police Officers, including Chief Chris Henson.

