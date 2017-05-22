Coker to take head baseball job in Wo...

Coker to take head baseball job in Wortham

Read more: Mexia Daily News

After spending the last two seasons as the head baseball coach here at Mexia, Chad Coker will trade in his crimson and black uniform for the royal blue and white of the Wortham Bulldogs. Coker, who's contract at Mexia ends this school year, was recently hired by Bulldog athletic director/head football coach Chris Tobola.

Mexia, TX

