Coker to take head baseball job in Wortham
After spending the last two seasons as the head baseball coach here at Mexia, Chad Coker will trade in his crimson and black uniform for the royal blue and white of the Wortham Bulldogs. Coker, who's contract at Mexia ends this school year, was recently hired by Bulldog athletic director/head football coach Chris Tobola.
