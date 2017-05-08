Bringing in the big - Ten'

By Timothy J. O'Malley Managing Editor The Mexia Blackcat football field was covered with white, yellow and red t-shirts, totaling 420 registered children from first grade through 12th grade, during the fourth annual Kelvin Beachum Community Football Camp held this past Saturday, May 6. The camp was broken into two sessions according to age. The first session included grades 1-7 while the second session consisted of grades 8-12.

