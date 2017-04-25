Wright named announcer at Aggies' Kyle Field
Mexia native Mike Wright, vice president and general manager of Bryan's KBTX and Waco's KWTX television stations, has been named the new public announcer for Texas A&M University's Kyle Field. Wright will be the fourth announcer since the 1950s, when C.K. Esten announced for the Aggies.
