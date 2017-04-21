New headstones dedicated at MSSLC

By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Nearly a dozen people gathered at the Mexia State Supported Living Center's old cemetery last week to dedicate new headstones for those interred there. The MSSLC Volunteer Council was at the center of the project, as is often the case when something special is planned to benefit the clients.

Mexia, TX

