Mural artist begins projects in Mexia
Mural artist Calina Mishay Johnson is spending this week painting three murals on buildings in downtown Mexia, as part of a revitalization effort. She started her first painting Saturday, April 8, on the wall of what used to be Bill's Dollar Store, in the 300 block of Commerce Street, facing the Caritas food pantry parking lot.
