MJHS track teams bring home 21 medals

The junior high track season came to a close earlier this week for the Mexia Blackcat track teams. Mexia competed in the District 18-4A JH Track Meet in Fairfield, with the seventh-grade boys finishing in fifth-place overall, the seventh-grade girls team coming in fifth as well, the eighth-grade boys came in third-place and the eighth-grade girls ended up in fifth-place.

