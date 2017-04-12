Mexia teens get to drive impaired - " legally

By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer A program that uses a DUI simulator to show how difficult safe driving can be while impaired was used in a presentation to Mexia Hugh School students Tuesday, April 11. The Watch UR BAC - pronounced "Watch Your Back" - program was created by the Texas Department of Transportation, whose officers process more than their fair share of fatality wrecks caused by people driving while drunk or on drugs, especially in the spring around prom and graduation time. The DUI simulator uses vision-distorting goggles and a drivers seat and steering wheel coordinated with a video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.