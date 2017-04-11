Mexia loses lead over Palestine
Zachary Klosterman and Jaden Proctor accounted for three of Mexia's four runs and Marcos Gonzales scored the other, however, the Blackcats were unable to maintain an early 3-2 lead as district rival Palestine scored six times over the last four innings of Friday night's game to escape with an 8-4 win. The Wildcats jumped out on top in the opening frame, scoring two runs on hit, a walk, an error and a hit batsman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Add your comments below
Mexia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|ADvpoint0
|6
|Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Christaliban
|6
|New construction (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Meme
|1
|Watson's (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lucky21
|1
|What bar do you prefer?
|Feb '16
|Just Wondering 101
|0
|Police News: Mexia police investigating homicide (May '07)
|Nov '15
|JUSTICE FOR CHAMP
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Oct '15
|anon
|18
Find what you want!
Search Mexia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC