Mexia loses lead over Palestine

Zachary Klosterman and Jaden Proctor accounted for three of Mexia's four runs and Marcos Gonzales scored the other, however, the Blackcats were unable to maintain an early 3-2 lead as district rival Palestine scored six times over the last four innings of Friday night's game to escape with an 8-4 win. The Wildcats jumped out on top in the opening frame, scoring two runs on hit, a walk, an error and a hit batsman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.