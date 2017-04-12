Mexia loses in Mustang's fourth innin...

Mexia loses in Mustang's fourth inning rally

23 min ago

Rainy weather didn't slow down the Mexia Blackcats and the Madisonville Mustangs from getting in their baseball game Tuesday evening. Unfortunately for Mexia, it would be the home team Mustangs coming out on top, 11-1.

