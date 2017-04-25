Meet the candidates
Candidates vying for various Mexia city and Mexia ISD positions answered questions and spoke with voters at the Candidate Forum hosted by the League of Involved Women of Mexia. The forum was held Thursday, April 20 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Mexia Senior Citizen Center with Renea Turner as moderator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Add your comments below
Mexia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Apr 20
|Whiny1
|7
|where?
|Apr 20
|Whiny1
|1
|Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Christaliban
|6
|New construction (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Meme
|1
|Watson's (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lucky21
|1
|What bar do you prefer?
|Feb '16
|Just Wondering 101
|0
|Police News: Mexia police investigating homicide (May '07)
|Nov '15
|JUSTICE FOR CHAMP
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mexia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC