Meet the candidates

Candidates vying for various Mexia city and Mexia ISD positions answered questions and spoke with voters at the Candidate Forum hosted by the League of Involved Women of Mexia. The forum was held Thursday, April 20 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Mexia Senior Citizen Center with Renea Turner as moderator.

