Marilyn White Phillips
Marilyn White Phillips, 91, passed away Thursday morning, April 6, following a brief illness. Born in Mexia on Feb. 25, 1926, Marilyn was the only child of Mary Elenor McKenzie and William Mack White.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
