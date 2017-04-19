Ludmilla "Millie" Sellers passed away April 18, 2017 in Waco at the age of 72. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22 at Blair-Stubbs Chapel in Mexia with Pastor Joey Crenshaw and Pastor Sam Dennis officiating. Interment will follow in the Point Enterprise Cemetery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.