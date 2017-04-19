Ludmilla "Millie" Sellers
Ludmilla "Millie" Sellers passed away April 18, 2017 in Waco at the age of 72. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22 at Blair-Stubbs Chapel in Mexia with Pastor Joey Crenshaw and Pastor Sam Dennis officiating. Interment will follow in the Point Enterprise Cemetery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mexia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|ADvpoint0
|6
|Weird 9 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Stoned man calls poli... (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Christaliban
|6
|New construction (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Meme
|1
|Watson's (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lucky21
|1
|What bar do you prefer?
|Feb '16
|Just Wondering 101
|0
|Police News: Mexia police investigating homicide (May '07)
|Nov '15
|JUSTICE FOR CHAMP
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Oct '15
|anon
|18
Find what you want!
Search Mexia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC